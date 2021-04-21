Unanet

GE’s Peter Prowitt to Serve as Aerospace Industries Association’s CIO

Nichols Martin April 21, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Peter Prowitt Exec. Director GE Aviation

Peter Prowitt, the executive director of global government relations at General Electric's (NYSE: GE) aviation arm, has been appointed to serve as the Aerospace Industries Association's chief operating officer, Inside Defense reported Wednesday.

He will begin his tenure as AIA CIO in July and succeed Bob Durbin, a former U.S. Army officer, who will soon retire from the association. 

Prowitt joined GE in 1995 and went to fill leadership roles, such as GE Aviation's team leader for government relations. He was also a staff member for Max Baucus, a former U.S. senator who represented Montana. 

Durbin, Prowitt's predecessor, joined the association after his tenure as a senior vice president at Exelis. He led strategy and corporate development efforts in this role.

