Guidehouse, ReefPoint Group Announce Taurian Consulting LLC; Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre Quoted

Scott McIntyre CEO Guidehouse

Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group announced on Tuesday that their joint venture has, Taurian Consulting LLC, has been launched as a a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) company in accordance with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) “All-Small” Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP).

“Guidehouse and our clients benefit daily from the contributions of veterans, and through this venture, Taurian Consulting will continue to honor and support our nation’s service members, veterans and their families with meaningful mission-focused client engagements,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and five-time Wash100 Award recipient.

As a jointly owned company of both organizations, Taurian Consulting will work to deliver scalable, easy to implement innovative solutions that address a client’s key challenges and harness the more than two decades of experience between both companies to drive healthcare innovation and transformation for defense, federal and commercial health markets.

“The joining of our two companies to form Taurian Consulting will provide new impact and value to clients of both firms within the government healthcare ecosystems, and I look forward to tackling challenges together and working with clients to shape their futures,” McIntyre added.

ReefPoint Group President Peter Anthony will serve as the managing director for Taurian Consulting and emphasized the formation of the new company was to ensure the highest quality of support with robust and innovative technologies and solutions to create lasting, measurable impacts for its clients but also for federal agencies and the federal landscape.

“This will allow us to jointly support federal, state and local government organizations and empower them to improve their performance, efficiencies and effectiveness for the customers they serve,” said Anthony.