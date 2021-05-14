Bipartisan Senate Bills Seek to Implement Commission’s National AI Strategy

National AI Strategy

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., have introduced two bills that call for the implementation of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s (NSCAI) recommendations to bolster AI-related research and development, talent recruitment and transparency efforts in the government.

The Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus co-founders said Wednesday the first bill, Artificial Intelligence Capabilities and Transparency Act , would create a chief digital recruiting officer position at the departments of the Defense, Energy and within the intelligence community.

The AICT Act would also establish a $50 million DOD fund for pilot initiatives meant to leverage the technology in military operations and direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop an accreditation program for system assessors.

The second bill, Artificial Intelligence for the Military Act , seeks to take heed of the NSCAI recommendations related to the military workforce, specifically on expanding AI training of junior officers and DOD leaders.

Congress established NSCAI as part of the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act to recommend strategies to drive government adoption of the technology.

If you're interested in emerging technology, then check out GovCon Wire's AI: Innovation in National Security Forum coming up on June 3rd. Click here to learn more.