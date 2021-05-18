Forcepoint Appoints Parag Patel As Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales; John DiLullo Quoted

Forcepoint

Forcepoint announced Tuesday that the company has appointed Parag Patel as senior vice president of Global Channel Sales to lead the company's next-generation partner ecosystem. Under Patel's leadership, the company will make strategic investments that accelerate the channel's transformation into an expert deployment and support arm of the company's comprehensive data-first SASE platform .

"We are committed to building a robust, global partner ecosystem for the delivery of cybersecurity solutions that protect critical enterprise data and IP, including partnerships focused on data-first risk-based solutions," said John DiLullo, chief revenue officer of Forcepoint.

"Helping our 10,000+ customers migrate securely to the cloud has become Forcepoint's consuming passion. Our products and our partners are critical fuels for this effort. Parag is a superlative channels leader and an experienced architect of programs that will excite, invigorate and accelerate our partners' and Forcepoint's mutual success,” Dilullo added.

Patel will bring over two decades of experience as a global channels and business development leader to Forcepoint. He is well known for transforming go-to-market (GTM) strategies that drive growth for industry-leading enterprise SaaS companies.

Before joining Forcepoint, Patel worked at VMware for 14 years, developing multiple Routes-to-Market that helped the company grow annual sales from approximately $250 million to more than $8 billion.

While working at VMware, Patel was also responsible for bringing VMware's hyper-converged platform to market and securing over 10,000 customers. Similarly, Patel led a successful effort to create transformational partnerships at C3.ai , a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence.

"Our mission is to create friction-free partnerships, to foster a spirit of collaboration in the channel, and to ensure that Forcepoint's customers receive unparalleled service and support. Securing and protecting our customers is Job #1; nurturing a vibrant partner and alliance ecosystem is Step #1 toward that goal,” commented Parag Patel, senior vice president of Global Channel Sales at Forcepoint.

“I am excited to be leading this critical element of Forcepoint's transformation and look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months,” concluded Patel.