Senators Ask Biden to Help Advance Plan for Consolidated FBI Headquarters

Jane Edwards May 6, 2021 News, Technology

Four Senate lawmakers asked President Biden to direct the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to come up with a finalized plan for the construction of a consolidated FBI headquarters building.

The FBI’s existing offices at the J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C., have deteriorated in the past four decades, raising security concerns and impeding the bureau’s ability to meet its national security and law enforcement missions, the senators said in an April 30 letter to the president.

In January 2016, GSA asked shortlisted contractors to submit proposals for the second phase of the FBI Headquarters Consolidation Project. At the time of the release of the request for proposals, GSA identified two potential sites in Maryland and one in Virginia for the new FBI building. However, the previous administration decided to drop the project in 2017.

“Despite the political obstacles of recent years, we hope you will consider our request and provide the direction needed for this crucial project to move forward expeditiously,” the senators wrote in the letter to the president.

The letter was signed by Sens. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md.; Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mark Warner, D-Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

