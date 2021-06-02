Booz Allen Hamilton Awarded $674M GSA Contract For Advana Data Analytics Platform Support; Leslie DiFonzo Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton announced on Wednesday the company secured a five-year, $674 million contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) to maintain and support the tremendous growth of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Advana data analytics platform to improve decision making across the DOD.

“In response to increasingly advanced threats from global adversaries, the Department of Defense has placed a clear priority on enabling ready access to data and analytics across its enterprise so its teams can make faster, smarter decisions that benefit their business, operations, and mission,” said Leslie DiFonzo , executive vice president at Booz Allen.

The Advana platform is led by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and integrates hundreds of business systems across the DOD, including financial, medical, personnel and logistics data. Advana’s purpose is to make data widely accessible, understandable and usable. The platform currently has over 20,000 users spanning 42 DOD organizations.

The contract award requires Booz Allen to leverage its expertise and technologies in data engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning operations, data visualization and cloud computing to support the platform’s exponential growth.

The company’s work will assist defense leadership in establishing information dominance by having access to real-time, high-quality, decision-grade data from across the enterprise.

“We are proud to take part in helping the Department of Defense continue the meteoric growth of the Advana platform by providing full lifecycle IT support, Data Engineering, and Analytics capabilities,” concluded DiFonzo.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber experts, Booz Allen helps organizations transform. The company is a crucial partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies