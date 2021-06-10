Unanet

CISA Issues Fact Sheet to Protect Operational Tech From Cyber Attacks

Nichols Martin June 10, 2021 News, Technology

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a document to help organizations secure operational technology and control systems from ransomware threats. 

CISA said Wednesday that it advises organizations to develop manual controls that can maintain critical processes and industrial control systems amid ransomware risks.

The agency also recommends the implementation of regular backup procedures and a robust divide between information technology and OT networks.

The document also noted that backup procedures must be isolated from networks and that organizations must conduct continuous monitoring efforts.

CISA issued this guidance in response to recent incidents where cyber disruptions in IT networks also affected operational processes. The agency also advises organizations to report ransomware cases to law enforcement entities such as the FBI.

