DOE Invests in Direct Air Capture Projects to Reduce Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Department of Energy

Department of Energy will invest $12 million in six research and development projects on technology designed to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Awardees will use these funds to develop direct air capture technology, as the Biden administration seeks to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, DOE said Tuesday.

Cormetech, one of the awardees, will develop a process that captures CO2 while reducing the energy required for DAC. The Research Triangle Institute, another awardee, will test how DAC technology can operate through low-cost wind energy.

DOE selected organizations from Arizona, North Carolina, Illinois and Kansas for the overall project.

“These DOE investments, and the ones we will make with President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, are crucial to advancing technology that will help us avoid the worst effects of climate change and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.