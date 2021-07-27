CAES Wins Multiple Contracts to Advance Missile Seeker Technology; CEO Mike Kahn Quoted

Mike Kahn President

CAES has received multiple contracts from an advanced U.S. missile defense program to provide RF, microwave rotary joints and waveguide products and integrate them into the system’s missile seeker to provide industry-leading performance and reliability.

“When a system must perform in high-stakes situations such as missile defense, customers come to CAES for our engineering and manufacturing expertise in this area,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

CAES solutions improve the reliability of transmission and reception to enhance the overall performance of missile seekers and have a long history of innovation that spans more than four decades.

“We are proud to work with our valued customer to provide high performance, low SWaP (size, weight and power) RF technologies for missile seekers,” Kahn continued.

CAES waveguides can be customized to create integrated assemblies that serve as a complete modular transmit/receive devices. CAES additionally specializes in custom structural solutions and integrated waveguides from cast to 3D printed to hybrid.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet.