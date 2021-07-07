DOE to Fund Wave Energy Conversion Projects; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled a $27 million funding opportunity for research and development projects that will focus on converting ocean wave energy into carbon-free electricity.

DOE said Tuesday that grant recipients under the Advancing Wave Energy Technologies through Open Water Testing initiative will create and test wave energy converters (WEC) at the PacWave South facility in Oregon.

The department expects the program to generate open-access data about wind, wave and other relevant measurements that could support WEC system design efforts for PacWave and the energy community as a whole.

"With wave energy, we have the opportunity to add more renewable power to the grid and deploy more sustainable energy to hard-to-reach communities," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

She added that the department seeks to encourage clean energy technology adoption through investments in the domestic business and academic sectors.

DOE will host a webinar on July 22nd to discuss the funding opportunity. Interested parties can submit concept papers through Aug. 13th and complete full applications until Oct. 5th.