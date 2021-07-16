Gen. Glen VanHerck: AI-Based Decision Aids Could Support Deterrence Strategy Formulation

Glen VanHerck Commander Northcom

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, plans to convince the Department of Defense's top officials that artificial intelligence-based decision support tools are necessary for U.S. military leaders to develop a comprehensive deterrence strategy, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

VanHerck told the publication he wants to present AI technology's application across a global all-domain problem set and its potential to help commanders identify options for deterring adversarial action or preventing conflict escalation.

Northrcom tested the potential of AI and machine learning software for military decision-making through the command's third Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE 3).

The command is awaiting final results from GIDE 3, which concluded Thursday, in order to make a case for bringing the technology to the commanders.

VanHerck said he is looking to discuss the findings with Deputy Defense Secretary and 2021 Wash100 Award winner Kathleen Hicks and Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten.