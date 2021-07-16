Unanet

Gen. Glen VanHerck: AI-Based Decision Aids Could Support Deterrence Strategy Formulation

Mary-Louise Hoffman July 16, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

Gen. Glen VanHerck: AI-Based Decision Aids Could Support Deterrence Strategy Formulation
Glen VanHerck Commander Northcom

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, plans to convince the Department of Defense's top officials that artificial intelligence-based decision support tools are necessary for U.S. military leaders to develop a comprehensive deterrence strategy, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

VanHerck told the publication he wants to present AI technology's application across a global all-domain problem set and its potential to help commanders identify options for deterring adversarial action or preventing conflict escalation.

Northrcom tested the potential of AI and machine learning software for military decision-making through the command's third Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE 3).

The command is awaiting final results from GIDE 3, which concluded Thursday, in order to make a case for bringing the technology to the commanders.

VanHerck said he is looking to discuss the findings with Deputy Defense Secretary and 2021 Wash100 Award winner Kathleen Hicks and Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Eugene Cash

Capt. Eugene Cash: Robotic Process Automation Simplifies Navy Supply Chain Management; Allison Holle Quoted

Fifteen software application robots, designed to perform rapid manual and labor-intensive tasks at the Naval Supply System Command, are undergoing evaluation, development or production as part of the U.S. Navy’s robotic process automation program. Cash added that the program helps the Navy accelerate its supply chain processes.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved