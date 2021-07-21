Jacobs Announces Enhanced Sustainability Business Approach PlanBeyond 2.0; Chair, CEO Steve Demetriou Quoted

Jacobs

Jacobs announced on Wednesday its PlanBeyondSM 2.0, a global sustainability business approach. The plan is a company-wide foundation for sustainability through its operations and it is in accord with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"As a purpose-led company, we recognize that our biggest opportunity to positively address climate change and societal inequalities comes from the solutions we provide our clients from the world's largest infrastructure projects to mission-critical outcomes and sustainable design," commented Steve Demetriou , Jacobs chair and CEO

"We consider it not only good business, but our obligation to channel our expansive capabilities in resilient infrastructure, regenerative design, clean water, green energy and social value toward benefitting people and the planet, while continuing to outperform and drive superior stakeholder value,” added Demetriou.

The company recognizes that all 17 SDGs must be worked on together and not one at a time. As such Jacobs identified six core SDGs through stakeholder engagement and a robust materiality assessment. These SDGs have been translated into actionable sustainable business objectives.

The objectives include advancing the health and wellbeing of society, delivering solutions for the global water and sanitation crisis, fostering a culture of technology and innovation important to the advancement of society, creating a fair and inclusive future for all.

Additionally, the company aims to develop efficient and resilient solutions that deliver net environmental and societal gain and accelerate solutions that address the climate emergency.

Those objectives lie at the core of the company strategy and define Jacob’s responsibilities for how the organization and its stakeholders in creating sustainable communities.

Jacobs is also educating its employees across all disciplines with training courses and project tools that promote sustainability plans and targets, as well as climate risk and resilience practices, In an attempt to ensure all client solutions across its global markets are designed to support a sustainable and robust future.