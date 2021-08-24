Baird Continues Hot Streak With Recent Novetta, Salient CRGT & Trusted Concepts Acquisitions; Managing Director Jean Stack Quoted

Jean Stack Managing Director Baird

Robert W. Baird & Co. announced its participation in the most recent acquisition of Trusted Concepts by Two Six Technologies on Tuesday.

“There are significant commonalities between the two companies as both leverage technology to enable their customers’ missions,” said Jean Stack, managing director of Baird and 2019 Wash100 Award winner, about the acquisition. “The cultural alignment and highly complementary skill sets are so compelling between the two companies.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Baird acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction, which is the latest deal in the hot streak that Baird has been on over the course of 2021.

Prior to Tuesday’s acquisition announcement for Two Six Technologies, Baird had recently acted as the advisor and representative for Salient CRGT in July as the company was acquired by GovernmentCIO. The combined company will operate as GovernmentCIO with over approximately $700 million in 2021 revenues and more than 2,200 employees.

In June, Baird was instrumental as an advisor for Parsons’ BlackHorse Solutions acquisition for $203 million to broaden its client base and expand its digital, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber capabilities.

In addition, the company was also pivotal as the exclusive financial advisor in Science Applications International Corp.’s (SAIC) acquisition of Halfaker and Associates for approximately $250 million.

“It is such a privilege to work with someone for whom you have such admiration,” Jean Stack commented. “From Dawn’s distinguished military career to her relentless dedication to support veterans and wounded warriors, she has built such an amazing company with Halfaker and Associates. It takes a special company like SAIC to take Dawn’s vision and passion to the next level.”

Most notably, Baird was involved with Accenture Federal Services’ (AFS) acquisition of Novetta from The Carlyle Group in early June. The high profile acquisition that became official last week will provide the highly specialized, mission solutions that clients turn to for expertise in the converging domains of analytics, intelligence expertise, cloud engineering, and cyber.

The summer of 2021 has been a hot stove for Baird as the firm continues to make significant deals that have led to major shifts in the government contracting (GovCon) sector and federal landscape.

Baird said its government and defense team has closed 23 transactions valued at $7.7 billion since January 2020 With the appointment of Jonathan Kirkland to Baird’s Government and Defense Team on Aug. 13th, the company’s influence over the GovCon sector continues to grow and more deals will be announced in the coming months.