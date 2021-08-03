Bipartisan Bill Would Require AI Training for Federal Acquisition Professionals

AI Training for the Acquisition Workforce Act

A bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, would mandate the creation of a training program for federal employees tasked with procuring artificial intelligence platforms.

The Artificial Intelligence Training for the Acquisition Workforce Act is intended to help government buyers to learn the potential advantages and risks associated with the emerging technology, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Friday.

Under the bill, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director must work with professionals across the public and private sectors to create the educational program.

A March report from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) recommended that the federal government establish a digital service academy to train the workforce and a digital reserve corps to recruit talent.