CGI Secures $34.4M Contract at CMS’ Center for Program Integrity; Steve Sousa Quoted

CGI

CGI reported on Wednesday that the company has been awarded a five-year, $34.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Center for Program Integrity (CPI) to implement API Gateway.

API Gateway is an application programming interface that will aggregate data from multiple source systems that seeks to improve CPI’s ability to securely share Medicare provider data and achieve data liberation with openness and collaboration, using full lifecycle management and governance.

“Implementing the API Gateway will enable real-time data sharing between Medicare and state Medicaid, while reducing redundant screening checks and operational costs,” stated Steve Sousa, senior vice president of Consulting Services for CGI Federal.

The first implementation of this scale and type for CMS, it will create a streamlined, data-sharing solution that advances CPI’s mission of detecting and combating fraud, waste and abuse in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“We are pleased to provide this solution and continue our long-standing partnership with CMS. CGI is proud to contribute to the HHS/CMS team for API Lifecycle Management,” said Sousa.

This major evolution from the previous “pay and chase” practice will potentially save CMS and taxpayers millions of dollars and unnecessary resources.