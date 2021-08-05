DARPA’s David Honey Nominated to DOD Research, Engineering Undersecretary Role

David Honey Nominated for DOD R&E Undersecretary Role

President Biden has named Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's David Honey as his pick to become the Department of Defense deputy undersecretary for research and engineering.

Honey currently serves as a guide for collaborative efforts between the defense research organization and other agencies as a special assistant to the DARPA director, the White House said Wednesday.

Once confirmed, he would support Heidi Shyu, recently confirmed defense R&E undersecretary and a Wash100 Award winner, in managing the DOD's investments for warfighting technologies.

The retired U.S. Air Force officer already has deep experience in research development, having held related roles within the DARPA, the Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).