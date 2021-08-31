ECS Receives Multiple Contract Awards on ASTRO IDIQ; COO John Heneghan Quoted

John Heneghan COO ECS

ECS announced on Tuesday that the company has been named a prime award recipient on the recent General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract.

The work under the potential ten-year, multi-billion dollar contract with the GSA will include the development, integration, operation, maintenance, and support of unmanned/manned/optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.

“Our company has a long history of delivering cutting-edge, never-before developed AI/ML solutions to federal customers,” said John Heneghan, chief operating officer of ECS. “We look forward to working with GSA FEDSIM on this innovative contract as we strengthen our nation’s warfighters across sea, air, land, and space.”

ECS will leverage the company’s expertise in autonomous aviation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and mission solutions to develop and deploy operational AI/ML algorithms across the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) domain.

“ECS continues to be at the forefront of analytics, autonomous robotics, and AI/ML algorithm development,” said Marshall Thames, senior vice president of ECS Mission Solutions business unit. “Through the ASTRO contract vehicle, ECS will provide the DoD with innovative technologies that deliver new capabilities to the warfighter, ensuring the success of future missions.”