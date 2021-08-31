GovernmentExecutive Continues Industry Consolidation Effort

Tim Hartman CEO GovExec

GovExec, a leading information services company for government leaders and contractors, announced on Tuesday that the company has announced the acquisition of 1105 Media Inc’s Public Sector 360 Group. The terms of the acquisition have yet to be disclosed.

“With each strategic decision we make, we look for the ability to leap us forward, build our expertise in new areas and complement our larger portfolio to expand results for our customers,” said GovExec CEO Tim Hartman.

The coming months will be a period of transition for the company to ensure seamless business continuity as the teams collaborate to best serve government executives. Troy K. Schneider, will assume the role of GM of Government Technology Brands for GovExec to focus on the collaborative efforts across all GovExec media brands.

GovExec will also focus on several key growth initiatives, including expanding its audience in government technology, supercharge the growth of its subscription platforms and develop one of the most powerful engagement platforms in the public sector.

With the addition of Public Sector 360’s portfolio of information, events, lead generation and marketing solutions, along with its deep reach in the government technology space, GovExec now claims the largest sector database with access to nearly 70 percent of all federal technology buyers.

“Public Sector 360 is a seminal acquisition for us. With the largest database of government leaders, and the scale and breadth across the public sector technology community, we can catalyze government in an even more effective manner,” Hartman added.

The announcement of this acquisition comes only a few weeks after GovExec acquired GovTribe to continue their progression into the next phase of their tool development. GovTribe will accelerate its growth and build more products including predictive intelligence solutions for the public sector.

Peter Goldstone, chairman of GovExec, acted as an adviser for the deal. Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP) helped finance the transaction.