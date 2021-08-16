Leonard Zentz Named SPA’s Technical Fellow for Hypersonic Systems; CEO William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis

Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA) announced on Monday that Leonard Zentz, former program manager for the Department of the Navy as Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS), has been named the company’s technical fellow for Hypersonic Systems.

"We are extremely pleased to have Len onboard as one of our Technical Fellows, each of whom represents the highest level of technical expertise in their area," commented Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We look forward to him guiding our capabilities and enhancing SPA's contributions in this important and growing area of national security."

In the role, Zentz will identify and pursue new ways to guide the development of SPA's growth in hypersonics capabilities and business. Zentz brings more than 30 years' experience in program management, acquisition, and technical support to Navy programs.

During his tenure with the Department of the Navy, he led all Navy CPS activity and was personally responsible for the move toward a common Army/Navy hypersonic missile system.

