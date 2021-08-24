Octo Secures DISA Contract for Teleport Integration and Implementation; CEO Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Mehul Sanghani CEO Octo

Octo Consulting announced on Tuesday that the company has been awarded, alongside prime partner Kingfisher Systems, a potential five-year, $14 million Teleport Program Integration and Implementation (I&I), Logistics, and Configuration Management Support contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

“DISA and DoD warfighter support missions make our nation safer. That Octo can contribute to this effort by implementing the power of cutting-edge technology is a true honor that reflects our technologists’ expertise and dedication to service,” said Octo CEO Mehul Sanghani. “We look forward to working with Kingfisher to ensure access to critical satellite communication.”

Octo combined its satellite integration expertise with Kingfisher’s leadership in Mission Information Technology to support DISA at Fort George Meade, Maryland, DISA Headquarters Campus, DISA Field Command locations, and Department of Defense (DoD) Gateways.

DISA provides critical DoD Teleport System Gateway support to deployed forces by delivering seamless access to worldwide satellite communication services. In support of this program, Kingfisher’s operational and technical subject matter experts will provide program management, configuration management, information management, life cycle logistics, and implementation and integration services.

We are excited that we can continue to serve DISA in support of this critical mission. With Kingfisher, we combine our operational and subject matter expertise to deliver state of the art modernization,” James Vant, general manager of Octo's Defense Business Unit. “We look forward to helping DISA keep up with evolving technology and provide worldwide support to the DoD Teleport System.”