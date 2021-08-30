Peraton, AFRL Launch X-ARBITOR Cross-Domain Platform

Cross-Domain Platform

A cross-domain platform developed by Peraton and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has been added to a baseline list by a National Security Agency (NSA) office following its completion of the lab based security assessment.

The company said Wednesday the X-domain Agile Rules-Based Information Transfer OrchestratoR is on NSA's National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO) Baseline List for Top Secret/SCI and Below Information and Secret and Below Information.

X-ARBITOR is designed to help deploy cross domain data inspection, sanitization and transfer capabilities that are NSA Raise-the-Bar compliant. It is capable of transferring both structured and unstructured data between different domains simultaneously.

Dave Gray, Cross Domain Solutions program manager at Peraton, said X-ARBITOR is meant to support various data types and several deployment scenarios.

Peraton and AFRL are working together to advance cross domain technologies.