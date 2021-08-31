U.S. Agencies Partner to Expand Federal Digital Workforce; Clare Martorana Quoted

Federal Digital Workforce

The General Services Administration (GSA) partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the White House to further develop the federal government's workforce of digitally skilled professionals.

The two-year U.S. Digital Corps fellowship will gather early-career professionals in critical technology areas such as data science, cybersecurity and software engineering for opportunities to work with the federal government, GSA said Monday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, GSA and other agencies will host the fellowship's initial batch of 30 individuals in fiscal year 2022.

“To provide best-in-class service delivery, agencies must have the right combination of workforce talent in place as their existing personnel accelerate towards retirement,” said Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, at the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

“OPM is excited to support the U.S. Digital Corps as one facet of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to rebuilding, reenergizing, and diversifying the federal workforce," said Kiran Ahuja, director at the Office of Personnel Management.