Amentum Selected for GSA’s ASTRO IDIQ; CEO John Vollmer Quoted

Amentum , a leading federal defense contractor, announced Wednesday that the company has been selected for nine pools on the General Service Administration’s multiagency, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ASTRO contract to provide mission support for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

“We look forward to offering our technological services to help maintain and sustain our nation’s manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems,” said Amentum CEO and six-time Wash100 Award recipient, John Vollmer .

The ASTRO IDIQ is a master contract umbrella consisting of individual, multiple-award IDIQ contracts, or pools, administered through GSA, covering a scope of products and services focused on the development, integration, operation, maintenance and support of various platforms including unmanned systems and robotics.

Under the potential ten-year, multi-billion dollar IDIQ contract, Amentum’s work will span nine ASTRO pools including Data Operations, Mission Operations, Aviation, Ground, Space, Maritime, Development and Systems Integration, Support and Training.