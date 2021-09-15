Unanet

Amentum Selected for GSA’s ASTRO IDIQ; CEO John Vollmer Quoted

Summer Myatt September 15, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Wash100

Amentum Selected for GSA’s ASTRO IDIQ; CEO John Vollmer Quoted
John Vollmer CEO Amentum

Amentum, a leading federal defense contractor, announced Wednesday that the company has been selected for nine pools on the General Service Administration’s multiagency, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ASTRO contract to provide mission support for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

“We look forward to offering our technological services to help maintain and sustain our nation’s manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems,” said Amentum CEO and six-time Wash100 Award recipient, John Vollmer

The ASTRO IDIQ is a master contract umbrella consisting of individual, multiple-award IDIQ contracts, or pools, administered through GSA, covering a scope of products and services focused on the development, integration, operation, maintenance and support of various platforms including unmanned systems and robotics.

Under the potential ten-year, multi-billion dollar IDIQ contract, Amentum’s work will span nine ASTRO pools including Data Operations, Mission Operations, Aviation, Ground, Space, Maritime, Development and Systems Integration, Support and Training. 

Amentum’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth, Ron Hahn, commented, “Amentum’s extensive experience in robotics and unmanned vehicles combined with our expertise in data operations, systems integration, training, and systems modernization/sustainment make ASTRO a perfect fit for us to continue to support the warfighter.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Michael Langley

Maj. Gen. Michael Langley Nominated as Marine Corps Forces Commander

Maj. Gen. Michael Langley, deputy commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, has been nominated by President Biden as the commander of the service branch. Langley, one of the only six Black generals in the U.S. Marine Corps, will also be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in line with the nomination. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved