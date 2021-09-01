Cypress International Launches New Two-Part Series of ‘The Cypress Perspective’ Podcast

The Cypress Perspective Podcast

Cypress International’s podcast “The Cypress Perspective” recently launched its new two-part series titled Understanding the Future of Naval Aviation on August 5th.

This series focuses on what the Navy needs from industry to make the future Carrier Air Wing more effective in Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO). The podcast features several of the federal government’s top names, including:

ADM Scott Swift, USN (Ret.), former Commander, US Pacific Fleet, and VADM Bruce Lindsey, USN (Ret.), former Deputy Commander, US Fleet Forces Command, and former Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Jim McCarthy, SES, USN (Ret.), former Assistant Deputy CNO, Integration of Capabilities and Resources (OPNAV N8B) and current VP of Naval Programs at Cypress International acts as the moderator of the discussion.

Part I of this series includes topics such as the “why, how, and what” of building the future Carrier Air Wing, TACAIR Integration of USN and USMC (plus allies), the capability and capacity requirements within the strategic context and current budgets, and the current and future roles and missions of the nuclear aircraft carrier and of unmanned aircraft and the in future Carrier Air Wing.

Part II picks up where Part I left off regarding the contributions and risks of current and future type/model/series aircraft in the Carrier Air Wing and autonomous systems, trust, and AI in the future Carrier Air Wing.

The subsequent discussion centers around the role of innovation, ingenuity, and technology to drive down total ownership costs, the role of LVC training in building readiness and trust in autonomous systems, and the attributes of Naval DMO systems required to interoperate with the other services and contribute to SECDEF’s Integrated Deterrence mission.

Tune into Cypress International’s two-part series on Understanding the Future of Naval Aviation and tune into the three-part series on Unmanned Systems. Upcoming podcasts include Supply Chain Resiliency and Artificial Intelligence.