NASA Reorganizes Structure for Exploration Systems, Space Operations; Administrator Bill Nelson Quoted

Bill Nelson Administrator NASA

NASA has split an existing mission directorate into two separate ones focusing on exploration systems and space operations, respectively.

The space agency said Tuesday its current Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate will divide to support a growing number of low-Earth orbit space operations and deep space programs, including Artemis.

The two new organizations, known as the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) and Space Operations Mission Directorate, will provide oversight on their respective areas with increased focus.

Jim Free, a returning NASA executive, will oversee exploration systems development as ESDMD's associate administrator. Kathy Lueders, who has managed many programs for NASA, will lead the Space Operations Mission Directorate that focuses on launch and space efforts including low-Earth orbit commercialization and the International Space Station.

"This reorganization positions NASA and the United States for success as we venture farther out into the cosmos than ever before, all while supporting the continued commercialization of space and research on the International Space Station,” said Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator.