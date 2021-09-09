Orbit’s GX30 Multi-Purpose Aviation Satcom Terminal Successfully Tested And Demonstrated On Inmarsat Global Xpress and Mil-Ka Networks

Inmarsat Global Xpress

The Orbit GX30, a high-throughput multi-purpose terminal (MPT) that utilizes a 30 cm antenna to operate over Inmarsat Global Xpress (GX) commercial and military Ka-band, has successfully completed its first phase of testing with government users, Inmarsat Government, Orbit Communications Systems and Boeing Commercial Satellite Services announced Thursday.

This is Orbit’s latest development following the delivery of the airborne communications solutions company’s GX46 MPT 46 cm antenna systems which are compatible with the new GX30 and have been in production since 2020.

The GX30 terminal, designed to maintain uninterrupted connectivity to the network during all flight phases, delivered a 126 Mbps+ forward link and a 29 Mbps+ return link in tests over Inmarsat GX and military Ka-band networks. These groundbreaking transmit speeds fulfill “anytime, anywhere” requirements and support missions in which sending large amounts of data is critical to connectivity solutions.

“The state-of-the-art GX30 30 cm antenna systems’ innovative technology is based on groundbreaking recent developments,” said Avi Shukrun, vice president R&D of Orbit. “The antenna’s compact system design exceeds the requirements and saves on operational costs by excelling in performance.”

At a weight of less than 10 kg, the GX30’s compact terminal design has the lowest weight on tail and the lowest power consumption of any 30 cm terminal currently on the market.

The innovative, small-footprint MPT was designed to fit on a wide range of business jets, military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and is compatible with Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) system, which makes the terminal’s functions complementary to Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

“This terminal opens up new market segments for Inmarsat Government,” said President of Inmarsat Government, Steve Gizinski. “It is a game changer for those that demand the very best in connectivity in one of the most difficult aero applications.”