Unanet

Marines Transition to Government-Owned Reaper UAS

Angeline Leishman September 8, 2021 C4ISR, News, Technology

Marines Transition to Government-Owned Reaper UAS
MQ-9 Reaper

The U.S. Marine Corps has transitioned to a government-owned, contractor-operated (GOCO) model for the MQ-9A unmanned aircraft system, built by General Atomics' aeronautical systems business. 

Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 1 (VMU-1) obtained the military branch's first Reaper after three years of using the Reaper UAS under a contractor-owned, contractor-operated construct, USMC said Tuesday.

Transition to the GOCO system will allow VMU-1 to pursue organic training and qualification of aircrew for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions involving the remotely piloted aircraft.

Maj. Keenan Chirhart, executive officer of VMU-1, said the Reaper was built to perform mission sets such as multisensor imagery reconnaissance, unmanned aerial escort and electronic support functions.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Damon Griggs

Macquarie Capital-Backed Dovel Technologies to be Acquired By Guidehouse; CEO Damon Griggs Quoted

Macquarie Capital announced on Wednesday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, Dovel Technologies to Guidehouse, leading provider of strategic advisory and technology services, for an undisclosed amount in a transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved