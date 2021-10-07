AF Materiel Command Employs New Contract Vehicle for Enterprise Procurements; Brig. Gen. Heath Collins Quoted

Brig. Gen. Heath Collins Director AF Armament Directorate

Air Force Materiel Command's Armament Directorate at Eglin Air Force Base has created a new multiple-award contract vehicle dedicated to enterprise analytics, open system architecture, agile software development and digital procurements.

AFMC said Wednesday its Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract allows for up to $46 billion in awards over a 10-year work timeline.

“Through EWAAC, the entire weapons portfolio now has access to a multifaceted contract instrument to award and subsequently deliver capabilities faster than ever,” said Brig. Gen. Heath Collins, program executive officer for weapons and director of the Armament Directorate at the Air Force.

The contract vehicle has the potential to accelerate procurements and more quickly address technology needs.

The directorate has so far issued 55 contracts to small businesses and large companies, which are now accessible to Eglin AFB's armament enterprise. EWAAC opportunities are featured on the Sam.gov website.