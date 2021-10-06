Unanet

Pentagon to Fund 18 Hypersonics Research Projects; Gillian Bussey Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman October 6, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Pentagon to Fund 18 Hypersonics Research Projects; Gillian Bussey Quoted
Gillian Bussey Director JHTO

Eighteen teams of universities, national laboratories and companies are set to receive $25.5 million in total grants from the Department of Defense (DOD) to conduct applied research on hypersonic systems.

DOD said Tuesday that it selected proposals from members of the University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics (UCAH) to receive the three-year funds in a push to build new vehicles and weapons that travel faster than the speed of sound.

Participants in the DOD-funded studies will come from 29 universities, three research centers within the Department of Energy laboratory network, 15 private organizations and four foreign academic institutions.

“Each project is led by a UCAH university partner, bringing together expertise from across the nation to tackle tough hypersonic problems," said Gillian Bussey, director of the Pentagon's Joint Hypersonics Transition Office (JHTO).

“These projects allow us to move our capabilities to the next rung up the ladder, and also provide a way to engage students in hypersonic research and connect with industry and the national labs, building the workforce we will need in the future.”

Texas A&M University’s Engineering Experiment Station manages the consortium under a potential five-year, $100 million contract awarded in 2020.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Francis Collins

Francis Collins Ending Tenure as NIH Director

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins will step down from his role by the end of year, concluding a 12-year tenure as the agency's leader. He will continue to lead a laboratory at NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), which conducts biological studies on type 2 diabetes, the Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved