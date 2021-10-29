DOE Funds Prairie Study on Carbon Capture Tech for Future Commercial Use

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded the University of Illinois’s Prairie Research Institute (PRI) $4 million to fund a front-end engineering design study for the potential commercialization of an industrial carbon capture technology.

PRI will explore a system that uses pressure swing adsorption and cryogenic refrigeration capabilities to separate up to 95 percent of carbon dioxide emissions at industrial plants, LafargeHolcim, a study partner, said Thursday.

For the FEED study, the institute will equip the Cryocap FG system from industrial gas company Air Liquide at LafargeHolcim’s Holcim Ste. Genevieve cement plant in Missouri featuring the largest kiln in the world.

As part of the DOE funding, PRI will also provide a potential business case for Cryocap FG and the technology’s impact on the economy and the environment.

“It’s exciting to collaborate with LafargeHolcim in the U.S. to explore the application of this carbon capture technology at a commercial scale, in a way that has the potential for significant impact,” shared Kevin O’Brien, the project’s principal investigator at PRI.