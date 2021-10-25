DOJ to Support Whistleblowers Exposing Cybersecurity Fraud of Contractors; Lisa Monaco Quoted

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has made a commitment to protect whistleblowers who report cybersecurity issues of federal contractors.

Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general, said DOJ will use all available resources to protect whistleblowers in alignment with the False Claims Act.

DOJ seeks to address federal contractors that are guilty of cybersecurity failures or have misled the government about their cyber capabilities.

The U.S. government first made FCA a law in 1863 to address fraud from defense contractors. The law would penalize false record perpetrators to compensate triple the damages caused by fraud and up to $10,000 in civil penalty charges.