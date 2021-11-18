NCI Secures Recompete to Continue Modernization of ULS System for FCC; CEO Paul Dillahay Quoted

NCI Information Systems announced on Thursday that the company has won a two-year, $14 million recompete contract from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to apply new technology solutions and agile methodologies to continue advancing the FCC’s Universal Licensing System (ULS) system.

“Government agencies are facing enormous challenges such as outdated software and legacy systems. Modernization of IT systems enables agencies like the FCC to enhance flexibility and configurability, lower costs and strengthen system security,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI as well as a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

NCI will deliver a new, modernized ULS system with a microservice-based API-driven design as well as the company’s customized IT transformation services to deliver on its promise to support the FCC mission.

“We are proud to continue supporting the FCC with transformative digital solutions and look forward to leveraging our proven and innovative technologies to reduce risks and improve the user experience,” Dillahay added.

The contract win leverages the government contracting leader’s more than 25-year history of outstanding past performance with the FCC delivering IT support and technology solutions.