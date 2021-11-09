TechnoMile to Acquire Bid2Win Consulting; CEO Ashish Khot Quoted

TechnoMile , a leading provider of transformative cloud solutions, announced on Tuesday that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bid2Win Consulting , a strategic advisory and professional services firm.

“Since TechnoMile’s inception, partnering collaboratively with clients to help them elevate business performance has been a cornerstone of our business. Adding strategic advisory capabilities enhances our company’s ability to deliver on this promise,” said Ashish Khot , CEO of TechnoMile.

Through the acquisition of Bid2Win Consulting, will complement TechnoMile’s best-in-class capture management technology and help companies doing business with the government accelerate growth. Bid2Win helps to expand a company’s position in the federal market and achieve sustained growth through highly focused corporate strategy, business development, recompete positioning and capture management.

“Joining forces with TechnoMile is a natural fit for us,” said Helene Johnson , president and CEO of Bid2Win, who will be transitioning to the role of TechnoMile’s chief value officer. “As part of the TechnoMile team, we’ll be equipped to advise clients on taking both their capture strategy and their capture technology to the next level to drive sustained growth.”

The acquisition of Bid2Win is part of these plans, enabling TechnoMile to offer clients strategic value consulting as a complement to its best-in-class Growth Suite for capture management. In addition, TechnoMile provides a best-in-class cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities and lifecycle of government sales.

“When we talk to clients about how we can better support their growth in the federal market, their needs are clear: they want help optimizing business processes in support of the BD and capture lifecycle, and advice on more effectively using their TechnoMile technology to do so,” Khot added.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is a leading provider of transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract. TechnoMile serves more than 150 clients, including 10 of the top 15 defense contractors and more than 50% of the top 200 government contractors.