TSA Eyes Info Sharing, Analysis Center for Public Transport Situational Awareness

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to establish an information sharing and analysis center that will provide situational awareness data on public transportation assets.

TSA posted a request for information on SAM.gov with the intent to explore potential industry partners that can help the agency form and maintain a public transit ISAC.

The agency expects the proposed center to conduct analyses of security incidents, cyber-related events and counterterrorism efforts associated with modes of transport such as over-the-road buses, subway and waterborne platforms, and high-speed passenger, light and commuter rails.

A possible contractor for the data-sharing hub would develop recommendations, white papers and guidelines to protect mass transit and passenger rail services from terrorism and cybersecurity threats, according to the RFI notice.

Interested parties can submit capability statements until Dec. 6th.