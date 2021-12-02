Commerce Department Seeks Members for New Microelectronics Committee

The Department of Commerce has created an advisory committee that will help the U.S. government handle research and development, policy and production efforts related to microelectronics.

The department said its new Industrial Advisory Committee now seeks qualified members via the Federal Register. Experts from federal laboratories, academic institutions and industrial companies will compose IAC.

“Microelectronics are enabling technologies for industries of the future, like artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, 5G and quantum computing,” said Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce.

The Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act tasked the Commerce Department to establish IAC with the consultation of the U.S. defense, homeland security and energy secretaries.

IAC will focus on science and technology that support the U.S. microelectronics industry and will discuss the effectiveness of a microelectronics leadership strategy made by the National Science and Technology Council.

The committee will also assess NDAA-authorized microelectronics programs and identify public-private partnerships that support microelectronics research and domestic production.