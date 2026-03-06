The Department of War’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has announced the appointment of James “Aaron” Bishop, former Air Force chief information security officer, as acting DOW deputy CIO for cybersecurity and CISO.

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, the DOW Office of the CIO said Bishop assumed the responsibilities of acting DOW CISO on Friday, Feb. 27, succeeding David McKeown.

McKeown, a two-time Wash100 awardee, is leaving his role as acting DCIO for cybersecurity and CISO after more than four decades of service. He will pursue opportunities in the private sector.

What Are Bishop’s Responsibilities as Acting DOW CISO?

In this capacity, Bishop will provide expert policy, program, technical and oversight support to DOW CIO Kirsten Davies, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, on departmentwide cybersecurity matters. He will also lead the integration of the department’s programs to safeguard DOW’s critical infrastructure against persistent threats and facilitate the coordination of cybersecurity policies, standards and procedures with other federal agencies and industry partners.

“Bishop brings an extensive and unique blend of industry, federal, and transformational experience that will be critical as the Department focuses on Secretary Hegseth’s charge for lethality, efficiency, and warfighter readiness,” the DOW Office of the CIO said in the post.

Who Is James “Aaron” Bishop?

Bishop is a cybersecurity and technology leader with experience spanning government and industry.

Before joining the Department of the Air Force as CISO, he founded and served as CEO of Quantum Security Alliance.

He also held leadership roles at several companies, including CEO of Eigenspace; vice president and CISO at SAIC; general manager of the national security group at Microsoft; and IT director and chief technologist at Keane Federal Systems.

The U.S. Navy veteran also served as ANSTEC’s chief technology officer.