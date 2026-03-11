Mangala Kuppa Named Permanent CIO at Department of Labor

Mangala Kuppa announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed chief information officer of the Department of Labor.

Who Is Mangala Kuppa?

Kuppa is a technology leader with over 25 years of experience across the public and private sectors. She is known for leading complex technology initiatives, modernizing IT environments and aligning technology strategies with organizational goals. Her work has strengthened digital capabilities, enhanced cybersecurity resilience and advanced the adoption of emerging technologies in government.

We recently recognized Kuppa as one of the nation’s leading technology professionals advancing strategies that help government agencies adopt and effectively implement AI.

What Roles Has Mangala Kuppa Held in Her Career?

She joined the Department of Labor in 2010 and has since held a series of senior leadership roles within the agency. She most recently served as acting chief information officer and chief artificial intelligence officer. Earlier, she held positions as chief technology officer, director of business application services and director of case management, contributing to several key technology and modernization initiatives across the department.

Before joining the Department of Labor, Kuppa spent more than a decade at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where she held several leadership roles, including acting director, division chief and project manager. Earlier in her career, she worked in the private sector for nearly 15 years.