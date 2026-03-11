Labor Department CIO Mangala Kuppa. Mangala Kuppa has been appointed chief information officer at the Department of Labor.
Mangala Kuppa has been appointed chief information officer at the Department of Labor.
Photo: Mangala Kuppa / LinkedIn
//

Mangala Kuppa Named Permanent CIO at Department of Labor

1 min read

Mangala Kuppa announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed chief information officer of the Department of Labor.

Who Is Mangala Kuppa?

Kuppa is a technology leader with over 25 years of experience across the public and private sectors. She is known for leading complex technology initiatives, modernizing IT environments and aligning technology strategies with organizational goals. Her work has strengthened digital capabilities, enhanced cybersecurity resilience and advanced the adoption of emerging technologies in government.

We recently recognized Kuppa as one of the nation’s leading technology professionals advancing strategies that help government agencies adopt and effectively implement AI.

What Roles Has Mangala Kuppa Held in Her Career?

She joined the Department of Labor in 2010 and has since held a series of senior leadership roles within the agency. She most recently served as acting chief information officer and chief artificial intelligence officer. Earlier, she held positions as chief technology officer, director of business application services and director of case management, contributing to several key technology and modernization initiatives across the department.

Before joining the Department of Labor, Kuppa spent more than a decade at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where she held several leadership roles, including acting director, division chief and project manager. Earlier in her career, she worked in the private sector for nearly 15 years.

Related Articles

Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deputy commander has been confirmed as head of NSA and USCYBERCOM.
Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd Confirmed as USCYBERCOM, NSA Leader

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to serve as director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command in a 71–29 vote, according to congressional records. The leadership transition at NSA and USCYBERCOM highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity strategy and national defense priorities. As government and industry leaders navigate evolving cyberthreats, forums for collaboration and insight are more critical than ever. Reserve your seat now at the 2026 Cyber Summit to join the conversation. Following the confirmation, Rudd, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, will be promoted to general as he assumes leadership of

General Services Administration logo. GSA issued draft AI contract terms and conditions.
GSA Issues Draft AI Contract Terms

The General Services Administration has proposed new terms and conditions for artificial intelligence systems that would require vendors selling AI technology to the federal government to grant agencies broad usage rights and meet neutrality standards for system outputs. As federal agencies move to strengthen oversight and procurement rules for AI technologies, conversations about how government acquires and deploys AI continue to gain momentum across the public sector. The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 will bring together experts to discuss the evolving AI landscape. Register now to save your spot! The draft guidance from GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service outlines

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency logo. DARPA has issued a new Quantum Benchmarking Initiative RFP
DARPA Launches New QBI Solicitation to Evaluate Utility-Scale Quantum Computing Concepts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is expanding its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, or QBI, with a new request for proposals to identify and evaluate emerging approaches to building utility-scale quantum computers.  The agency said Tuesday that it will select companies to participate in a new Stage A Quantum Benchmarking Initiative Topic, or QBIT, where they will describe and prove the feasibility of their full system concept. Abstracts are due July 31, while full proposals are due Sept. 30.  Learn more about advances in quantum computing and the cyber risks that come with the technology at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026