Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd Confirmed as USCYBERCOM, NSA Leader

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to serve as director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command in a 71–29 vote, according to congressional records.

The leadership transition at NSA and USCYBERCOM highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity strategy and national defense priorities. As government and industry leaders navigate evolving cyberthreats, forums for collaboration and insight are more critical than ever. Reserve your seat now at the 2026 Cyber Summit to join the conversation.

Following the confirmation, Rudd, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, will be promoted to general as he assumes leadership of the two organizations.

President Donald Trump nominated Rudd in December to lead USCYBERCOM and NSA in a dual-hatted capacity.

Since April 2025, Lt. Gen. William Hartman has been leading the two organizations in an acting capacity.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd?

Rudd most recently served as deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

He has held several senior leadership roles, including chief of staff at INDOPACOM; commander of Special Operations Command Pacific, where he oversaw special operations forces across much of the Indo-Pacific region; and deputy commanding general for operations of the 25th Infantry Division.

He supported several combat deployments during his career, including Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and Operation Inherent Resolve.

The Furman University graduate earned his commission through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, entering active duty as a quartermaster officer.

What Did Rudd Say About His Cyber Intel Experience & Section 702?

During his confirmation hearings, Rudd told lawmakers that his background in interpreting and applying cyber intelligence equips him to lead the two organizations, Nextgov/FCW reported.

“I’m confident that the incredible talent at Cyber Com-NSA will provide great advice,” he told the Senate Armed Services Committee in January, adding that he would work to ensure both organizations continue providing support to combatant commanders across the joint force.

Rudd also addressed Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a surveillance authority that is set to expire in April. Speaking to the Senate Intelligence Committee, he said the authority provides decision-makers with critical insight into threats and noted that the law has “saved lives here in the homeland,” according to Nextgov/FCW.

Support Lt. Gen. Rudd in the Wash100 popular vote competition now! Your votes could help him become the most popular man in GovCon.