The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is expanding its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, or QBI, with a new request for proposals to identify and evaluate emerging approaches to building utility-scale quantum computers.

The agency said Tuesday that it will select companies to participate in a new Stage A Quantum Benchmarking Initiative Topic, or QBIT, where they will describe and prove the feasibility of their full system concept.

Abstracts are due July 31, while full proposals are due Sept. 30.

Learn more about advances in quantum computing and the cyber risks that come with the technology at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Industry, government and defense leaders, including Sarah Muccio from the Air Force Research Laboratory, will participate in panel discussions throughout the day. Get your tickets here.

What Is DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative?

DARPA launched QBI in 2024 to determine whether any quantum computing architecture can reach utility-scale operation by 2033.

It uses a multi-stage framework to evaluate potential quantum computing systems. In Stage A, a government test and evaluation team will review participants’ approaches to building a utility-scale quantum computer. Successful participants move to Stage B, where teams refine research and development plans and address risks.

The final stage will focus on verification and validation to determine whether the proposed systems can be built and operated as designed.

DARPA said it has evaluated quantum computing approaches from more than 20 companies since the program launched. In November, the agency announced the 11 organizations advancing to Stage B, including IBM and IonQ.

Micah Stoutimore, who recently assumed the role of managing director of the QIB, said DARPA is expanding participation in the initiative to ensure the agency evaluates every viable pathway toward building a utility-scale quantum computer.

“Both QBI and the broader quantum computing field have advanced rapidly since our first call,” he stated. “In fact, it now seems likely that someone will build a utility-scale quantum computer by 2033, but it remains unclear exactly which team or teams might get across that finish line. We want to ensure we are assessing every viable pathway.”

Who Is Micah Stoutimore?

Stoutimore succeeds Joe Altepeter, who served as the founding program manager of the QBI. The leadership transition is part of DARPA’s limited tenure policy for program leadership.

Stoutimore previously served as deputy program manager for QBI. In the role, he helped shape the program’s evaluation framework and early pilot efforts. Before joining DARPA, he worked as a scientific consultant supporting defense research programs. Earlier in his career, he worked as a scientist specializing in superconducting technologies at Northrop Grumman.