President Donald Trump has nominated Adam Cassady, principal deputy assistant secretary and deputy administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, to serve as ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy.

What Did NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth Say About Cassady’s Nomination?

In a statement published Monday, NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth congratulated Cassady on his nomination and highlighted his leadership at the agency.

Roth, who also serves as assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, noted that Cassady has provided strategic leadership across broadband, spectrum, digital policy and commercial space.

“He has been a tireless champion of America First technology leadership—ensuring the United States strengthens its competitive edge and protects its interests. At a pivotal moment for global technology governance, he is the right choice to represent American strength and leadership on the world stage,” Roth added.

Who Is Adam Cassady?

Cassady has served as NTIA’s principal deputy assistant secretary and deputy administrator since March 16, 2025. In this role, he provides advice and support to the assistant secretary for communications and information in shaping, developing and carrying out the executive branch’s telecommunications and information policies.

Before joining NTIA, he spent more than four years at the Federal Communications Commission under Commissioner Nathan Simington, including as chief of staff and senior legal adviser.

Prior to his federal service, Cassady co-founded a technology firm focused on enterprise machine learning platforms.

The Ohio State University graduate holds a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.