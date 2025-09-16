DAF seal. The AFSPC has started seeking input for the SDA Novel Innovation Pipeline for Enhanced resilience.
The Air Force Space Command has started conducting market research on potential contractors for the Space Domain Awareness Novel Innovation Pipeline for Enhanced Resilience initiative.
"Seal of the U.S. Department of the Air Force," by Arthur E. DuBois, https://www.dcms.uscg.mil, Licensed under Public domain
/

AFSPC Seeks Input on SDA Novel Innovation Pipeline for Enhanced Resilience

1 min read

The U.S. Air Force Space Command has started conducting market research on potential contractors for the Space Domain Awareness Novel Innovation Pipeline for Enhanced Resilience, or SNIPER, initiative.

Enhancing Software Tools Through Rapid Prototyping

According to the sources sought notice issued on SAM.gov Sunday, the potential contractor will develop advanced software tools to enhance existing SDA systems. The notice seeks vendors with expertise in engineering, research and development capable of performing rapid prototyping of an existing software-based SDA technology, upgrading it from Technology Readiness Level 5 to TRL 8 or 9 for deployment into an operational baseline.

The government can benefit from existing tools, processes and technologies developed and utilized by the industry. This includes innovations at TRL 5 leveraged by the private sector, academia and research laboratories. Federal agencies can facilitate the tools’ transition to government use by integrating them into representative environments, enabling contractors to access them and conduct rapid prototyping.

Interested vendors can submit their responses until Oct. 6.

Related Articles

Drone swarm. Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved an update to the U.S. government’s policy on drone exports.
State Department Updates Drone Export Policy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, has approved an update to the U.S. government’s policy on the export of unmanned aerial systems in accordance with an executive order seeking to introduce reforms to the foreign defense sales system. In April, President Trump signed the EO to improve transparency and accountability throughout the system, reduce rules and regulations involved in the development and execution of foreign defense sales and promote U.S. competitiveness abroad. Save your spot now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit on Oct. 16 to hear U.S. military leaders and

CMS logo. CMS unveiled the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program.
CMS Unveils $50B Rural Health Transformation Program

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has launched a $50 billion federal program to enable states to transform the rural healthcare infrastructure to expand healthcare access, improve quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. Hear experts discuss the most pressing challenges facing the healthcare sector, latest tech advancements, policies and more at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4. Register now for this GovCon networking event!  CMS said Monday states have until Nov. 5 to apply for funding under the Rural Health Transformation Program. The agency will announce awardees by the end of December and will

US Army logo. The US Army launched the FUZE program with $750 million annual investment to speed military tech development.
Army FUZE Program to Direct $750M Annually Toward Emerging Military Technologies

The U.S. Army has launched Army FUZE, a venture-capital-style acquisition program that will channel about $750 million per year into early-stage firms developing technologies for defense missions, Breaking Defense reported Monday. The initiative is designed to accelerate innovation and shorten the path from concept to field deployment. Matt Willis, director of Army Innovation Programs, said FUZE represents a break from traditional, linear acquisition cycles, noting that the military branch is shifting its perspective to the private sector, identifying areas where commercial technology is outpacing the Army and combining its resources with venture capital to speed promising concepts into prototypes and