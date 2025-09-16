The U.S. Air Force Space Command has started conducting market research on potential contractors for the Space Domain Awareness Novel Innovation Pipeline for Enhanced Resilience, or SNIPER, initiative .

Enhancing Software Tools Through Rapid Prototyping

According to the sources sought notice issued on SAM.gov Sunday, the potential contractor will develop advanced software tools to enhance existing SDA systems. The notice seeks vendors with expertise in engineering, research and development capable of performing rapid prototyping of an existing software-based SDA technology, upgrading it from Technology Readiness Level 5 to TRL 8 or 9 for deployment into an operational baseline.

The government can benefit from existing tools, processes and technologies developed and utilized by the industry. This includes innovations at TRL 5 leveraged by the private sector, academia and research laboratories. Federal agencies can facilitate the tools’ transition to government use by integrating them into representative environments, enabling contractors to access them and conduct rapid prototyping.

Interested vendors can submit their responses until Oct. 6.