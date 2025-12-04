The Aerospace Industries Association has appointed Phebe Novakovic, chair and CEO of General Dynamics and a nine-time Wash100 winner, as chair of its board of governors for 2026.

Novakovic succeeds Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris Technologies and a three-time Wash100 winner. AIA said Wednesday that Kubasik has been chair of governors board since 2024 and will continue to guide the company as chair emeritus.

In a statement, Eric Fanning, a 2018 Wash100 winner who was recently reelected as president and CEO of AIA, thanked Kubasik for his service and welcomed Novakovic as new board leader.

“Phebe’s strategic leadership and deep experience in national security make her an exceptional voice for our industry at a critical moment,” Fanning said.

AIA’s board of governors is made up of senior and C-suite level leaders from across the aerospace and defense industry. Members meet twice a year to provide policy guidance to the organization.

Who Is Phebe Novakovic?

Novakovic joined General Dynamics in 2001 and was appointed as the company’s chair and CEO in 2013.

Prior to General Dynamics, she served as special assistant to the secretary and deputy secretary of defense, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said. She also held roles at the Office of Management and Budget and the CIA earlier in her career.

Who Are AIA’s Executive Committee Members for 2026?

Novakovic will also serve as a member of AIA’s executive committee alongside Kubasik and Fanning. Previous Wash100 winners Tom Arseneault, president and CEO of BAE Systems; Kathy Warden, chair, president and CEO of Northrop Grumman; and Thomas Bell, CEO of Leidos, will also sit as committee members of AIA for 2026.