The Defense Innovation Unit formally transferred the Department of War’s Blue UAS Cleared List to the Defense Contract Management Agency , ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline.

What Will Occur During the Blue UAS List Transition?

The handoff is intended to expand secure drone access for the U.S. military, DIU said Wednesday. It follows Secretary of War and Wash100 Award winner Pete Hegseth’s directive to integrate drones into national airspace and fast-track the commercial deployment of unmanned systems.

The transition involves all stakeholders, including 81 vetted companies, military partners and recognized assessors. DCMA will assume responsibility for managing and expanding the Blue UAS List, while DIU will continue to serve as a partner. Air Force Col. Dustin Thomas has been tasked with overseeing the initiative. The headquarters will move from DIU’s Mountain View site to DCMA’s US‑X command in Palmdale, California.

What Is the Blue UAS Cleared List?

The Blue UAS Cleared List is DOW’s trusted catalog of secure, National Defense Authorization Act‑compliant drones and components that have passed rigorous security and performance assessments. Established by DIU in 2020, the Blue UAS List has provided more than 39 certified systems and 165 components to users across the DOW and government partners.