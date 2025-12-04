Reps. Tom Kean, R-N.J., and Julie Johnson, D-Texas, have introduced a bipartisan bill to strengthen the enforcement of U.S. export controls to prevent U.S.-made artificial intelligence chips and other sensitive technologies from being smuggled into China and other foreign adversaries.

Kean’s office said Wednesday cosponsors of the proposed Stop Stealing Our Chips Act include House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain, R-Mich., and Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif.

What Are the Provisions of the Stop Stealing Our Chips Act?

The proposed measure would require the Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS, within the Department of Commerce to create a secure, public portal for whistleblower submissions.

The legislation would establish a whistleblower incentive program to reward individuals who provide original and credible information that could be used in investigations and the imposition of fines.

Under the bill, lawmakers have proposed providing anti-retaliation safeguards and confidentiality protections for individuals who report violations of U.S. export control laws.

“By offering robust protections and meaningful financial incentives for whistleblowers with credible information, we can strengthen enforcement, prevent violations before they occur, and protect our national security,” said Kean.