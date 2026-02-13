U.S. Air Force logo. The Air Force is integrating and testing A-GRA across multiple platforms as part of the CCA program.
The U.S. Air Force is integrating and testing its Autonomy Government Reference Architecture across multiple vendor platforms as part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.
Logo: U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia
//

Air Force Integrates A-GRA Across Multiple CCA Platforms

3 mins read

The U.S. Air Force is integrating and testing its Autonomy Government Reference Architecture, or A-GRA, across multiple vendor platforms as part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft, or CCA, program.

Air Force Integrates A-GRA Across Multiple CCA Platforms

As the Air Force advances open architecture and autonomy initiatives, such developments continue to shape the evolving national security environment. Sign up now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to join government and industry leaders as they discuss the latest technologies, priorities, challenges and opportunities shaping the air and space enterprise.

The Air Force said Thursday the effort supports the National Defense Strategy and marks a key step in the service’s acquisition reform strategy that seeks to advance the use of modular open systems, promote competition and accelerate the delivery of capabilities to warfighters.

Mission autonomy vendors—RTX subsidiary Collins Aerospace and Shield AI—are integrating A-GRA and have begun semi-autonomous flight testing with General Atomics and Anduril on YFQ-42 and YFQ-44 CCA platforms.

What Is Autonomy Government Reference Architecture?

A-GRA is a government-owned modular open systems framework designed to establish a universal standard for mission autonomy across platforms to prevent “vendor lock” and enable the service to rapidly integrate autonomy algorithms from traditional and nontraditional defense contractors. 

“Verifying A-GRA across multiple partners is critical to our acquisition strategy,” said Col. Timothy Helfrich, portfolio acquisition executive for fighters and advanced aircraft. “It proves that we are not locked into a single solution or a single vendor. We are instead building a competitive ecosystem where the best algorithms can be deployed rapidly to the warfighter on any A-GRA compliant platform, regardless of the vendor providing the algorithm.”

According to the Agile Development Office director, integrating A-GRA onto multiple platforms in a short timeframe demonstrates that the Air Force’s open-systems approach is functioning as intended and enables the service to iterate tactics and capabilities across the fleet at an accelerated pace.

What Is the Collaborative Combat Aircraft Program?

CCA is the Air Force’s initiative to develop semi-autonomous aircraft designed to operate alongside crewed platforms, complement major weapons systems and serve as force multipliers for the joint force. As part of the Next Generation Air Dominance Family of Systems, the program seeks to integrate open-systems architectures to facilitate the continuous iteration of autonomy and mission systems capabilities.

In April 2024, the Air Force selected General Atomics and Anduril to build production-representative prototypes under the CCA program

In August 2025, the service announced that the YFQ-42A prototype, developed with General Atomics, completed its inaugural flight as the platform transitioned into flight testing.

Related Articles

Department of Energy logo. DOE unveiled 26 science and tech challenges to advance the Genesis Mission and AI innovation.
DOE Unveils 26 Science & Technology Challenges Under Genesis Mission

The Department of Energy has announced 26 science and technology challenges intended to advance the Genesis Mission and accelerate artificial intelligence-enabled innovation across energy, discovery science and national security programs. DOE’s newly announced Genesis Mission challenges highlight the growing role of AI in advancing federal science, energy and national security priorities. As agencies continue exploring how AI can improve mission outcomes, government and industry leaders will gather at the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Save your spot now! DOE said Thursday the challenges align with executive orders issued by President Donald Trump focused on launching the Genesis Mission

Hypersonic missile. Six firms secured S2MARTS OTAs to accelerate hypersonic capability development
JHTO, NSWC Select Leidos, Kratos, 4 Others for S2MARTS Hypersonic Development

The Department of War’s Joint Hypersonics Transition Office and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division have awarded other transaction agreements to six companies under the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems, or S2MARTS, initiative to advance the development of hypersonic capabilities. The National Security Technology Accelerator, which manages S2MARTS, said Thursday that the awardees will focus on JHTO science and technology priorities, including pilot-to-target capabilities, aerodynamic and propulsion system improvements, enhanced mission effectiveness and mission planning tools. The companies will utilize modeling and simulation and relevant ground and flight experimentations to speed development. Learn about emerging technologies

Space Systems Command logo. The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command successfully launched the USSF-87 mission.
Space Force Launches USSF-87 Mission on ULA Vulcan Rocket

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, in partnership with United Launch Alliance, successfully launched the USSF-87 mission aboard a Vulcan Centaur rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit, scheduled on July 30, and join Air Force and Space Force officials as they discuss advanced technologies and strategies driving the future of air and space dominance. This was the Vulcan rocket’s second National Security Space Launch, or NSSL, mission, SSC said Thursday. What Happened During the USSF-87 Launch? The Vulcan rocket delivered its