Air Force Rolls Out Hegseth’s Warfighting Acquisition System

The Department of the Air Force has begun implementing the Warfighting Acquisition System as part of its effort to expedite the delivery of capabilities to warfighters.

DAF said Thursday the move supports the acquisition reforms introduced by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a Wash100 awardee, in November.

“This transformation is a generational opportunity for the Department of the Air Force,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink. “It enables us to holistically reform our enterprise—from requirements, to acquisition, to test—in order to support the rapid and efficient development of our warfighting capabilities in order to get the operators what they need when they need it.”

What Is the Goal of the Warfighting Acquisition System?

According to Hegseth’s memo, the Pentagon redesignated the Defense Acquisition System as the Warfighting Acquisition System to prioritize the urgent delivery of operational capabilities to warfighters.

The change seeks to recognize acquisition as a warfighting function and enable the continuous improvement of warfighting capabilities.

What Does the Shift From PEOs to PAEs Mean for Air & Space Force Acquisition?

As part of the Department of the Air Force’s shift to a warfighting-focused acquisition model, the transition from program executive officers, or PEOs, to portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs, is now underway.

The Air Force has designated five PEOs as the first tranche of PAEs overseeing fighters and advanced aircraft; command, control, communications and battle management; nuclear command, control and communications; weapons; and propulsion.

The transition empowers leaders to streamline decision-making, manage integrated portfolios and align accountability with mission outcomes.

In parallel with the departmentwide transformation, the U.S. Space Force is implementing the same PAE construct, designating space access and space-based sensing and targeting as its first mission areas to strengthen leadership authority and rapidly deploy space capabilities.

“We will ensure that every one of our Portfolio Acquisition Executives, and the teams that support them, has the three things they need to succeed: the authority, the resources, and the talent to execute their mission,” said Meink.