Air Force Seeks White Papers for Counter-Air Missile Program

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has issued a request for white papers for the Counter-Air Missile Program, or CAMP.

What Is CAMP Aiming to Develop?

According to a presolicitation notice published Friday on SAM.gov, the effort aligns with the Air Force Armament Directorate’s M-Series Modular Weapon approach and aims to develop a low-cost, high-volume, open, modular counter‑air missile system. The initial system will demonstrate ground-launch capability, with future iterations potentially adapted for air-to-air applications. It is also intended to become part of the Affordable Mass Munitions portfolio.

Phase 1 will focus on developing, integrating and testing system prototypes using incremental capability cycles, culminating in a ground-launched prototype and a complete Product-Level Technical Data Package ready for high-rate production. Phase 1 is expected to last 24 months. Phase 2 would transition the ground-launched CAMP system into official research, development, test and evaluation, or RDT&E, and production.

The program aims to utilize high technology readiness level, or TRL, components to minimize new development needs and achieve a first flight test within nine months. It targets an annual production rate of 1,000 to 3,500 units, while keeping the CAMP system all-up round, or AUR, cost below $500,000 for a minimum production of 1,000 units.

Responses to the presolicitation will be accepted until Dec. 2.

