Army Acquisition Reform Expands Workforce Authority

The U.S. Army established six portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs, as part of a restructuring effort in November, providing the service’s acquisition workforce with greater authority, clearer responsibilities and faster decision-making ability to accelerate the delivery of new technologies to soldiers.

The Army’s acquisition reforms reflect broader, ongoing discussions about modernization and readiness across the service. Those issues will continue to frame dialogue among defense leaders and industry stakeholders, including at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Registration is now open.

What Is the Role of the Army Acquisition Workforce in the Reform?

The service said Wednesday the new PAE structure as part of the Army’s acquisition reform will enable acquisition professionals to strengthen collaboration and serve as key drivers of Army readiness and innovation.

The new construct will also allow them to manage capabilities from concept to full-scale implementation. 

“Under the current fragmented process, accountability is distributed across multiple organizations and functions, creating misalignment between critical stakeholders,” said Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, or ASA(ALT), and Army acquisition executive. “Aligning this reform with operational concepts better postures the Army to deliver capabilities our Soldiers need without delay.” 

What Are the Army PAEs?

The Army created the PAEs to replace its program executive offices to ensure that priorities, resources and outcomes are aligned with the service’s modernization efforts.

The six PAE organizations are Fires; Maneuver Ground; Maneuver Air; Command and Control and Counter C2; Agile Sustainment and Ammo; and Layered Protection and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

What Is the Army PIT Office?

In November, the Army also introduced the Pathway for Innovation and Technology, or PIT, office to quickly develop new technologies and scale successful ones across the service. 

The office operates under the ASA(ALT)’s deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology. It supports nontraditional vendors and aims to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies by adopting a venture capitalist approach.

According to Ingraham, the PIT office will consolidate work from a range of organizations inside and outside the Army that focus on scaling new capabilities. He added that the effort is intended to address longstanding bureaucratic challenges, including limited fielding plans and extended budget cycles that have slowed innovation.

