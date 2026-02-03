The U.S. Army has activated the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition, or PAE AS&A, at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey to accelerate the delivery of critical warfighter capabilities.

The service said Monday that the new organization, to be led by Maj. Gen. John Reim, is part of its continuous transformation efforts and acquisition reform.

Reim previously served as the joint program executive officer for armaments & ammunition and the commanding general of the Picatinny Arsenal.

What Are the Responsibilities of the PAE AS&A?

The Army unveiled its plan to consolidate its program executive offices, also known as PEOs, into six portfolio acquisition executives in November to comply with an earlier memorandum that War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 winner, issued to reform the service’s acquisition processes.

PAE AS&A will be in charge of the logistics, fielding and sustainment of the Army’s conventional ammunition requirements, including direct and indirect fire ammunition, explosives and pyrotechnics, and close combat systems. It will also oversee the service’s organic munition production facilities.

What Will Happen to PEOs Under the Army’s Acquisition Reform?

The reform folds the former PEO Combat Support and Combat Service Support into the Capability Program Executive for Combat Logistics, or CPE CL, and integrates the Joint PEO for Armaments and Ammunition into the Capability Program Executive for Ammunition & Energetics, or CPE A&E.

CPE CL, which is moving to Detroit Arsenal in Michigan, will continue to develop modernized tactical wheeled vehicles, watercraft, power generation systems and other capabilities to the Army.

Meanwhile, CPE A&E will remain at Picatinny Arsenal to manage the acquisition of all conventional ammunition.

According to Reim, the restructuring enables PAE AS&A to “direct research and development, prototyping, testing, production, and sustainment.”

“By prioritizing outcomes over processes, this new construct empowers us to award contracts faster by cutting through bureaucracy,” he added.