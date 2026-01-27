Army Replaces Standard Procurement System With ACWS

U.S. Army logo. The Army has replaced its Standard Procurement System with the Army Contract Writing System.
The U.S. Army retired the Standard Procurement System for the Army, or SPS-A, in mid-December to further advance the implementation of a single, enterprisewide platform designed to streamline contract development, management and execution in support of the service branch’s mission.

What Does ACWS Stand For?

ACWS stands for the Army Contract Writing System, a platform designed to automate and streamline the procurement process to speed up the delivery of materiel and services to warfighters, the service said Monday.

In fiscal year 2022, leaders at the Army Program Executive Office, or PEO, Enterprise expedited ACWS delivery by leveraging the Air Force Contracting – Information Technology platform.

The system launched in August 2023 with an initial user group of 104 contracting personnel at 29 sites.

According to the Army, ACWS reached initial capability in FY 2023. It has migrated over 49,000 contract files from SPS-A in less than 10 months and now supports more than 7,600 active users. Financial throughput also increased from $39 million in FY23 to $17 billion in FY25.

“ACWS directly supports activities that sustain multi-domain operations, contingency responses, homeland missions and domestic disaster responses. No weapon fires, no unit moves and no force sustains without contract support,” said Lt. Col. Camille Morgan, product manager for ACWS at PEO Enterprise.

What’s Next for ACWS?

Full deployment of ACWS is expected by FY27. Upcoming efforts include continued system modernization, enhanced cybersecurity, expanded analytics capabilities and onboarding additional users. 

The Army expects ACWS to replace the legacy Procurement Automated Data and Document System and serve as the main landing zone for the service’s other contract systems.

“Modernization is not a rip-and-replace effort — it is a disciplined transition that protects mission-critical contracting functionality while positioning ACWS to operate at the scale, speed and security the Army requires,” said Gregory Youmans, ACWS functional sponsor from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement.

